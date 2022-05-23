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CHILDREN'S RISK OF DEATH UP BETWEEN 8100% & 30,200% AFTER COVID-19 VAX (UK-GOV-ONS DATA CONFIRMS)
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71 views • May 23, 2022
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(world orders review)
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CHILDREN'S Risk of DEATH ^ Between 8100% & 30,200% After Covid-19 VaX (UK-GOV-ONS Data)
(The-Expose-News) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQJBXRJRm50I/ [SHARE]
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https://expose-news.com
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(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
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Children’s risk of Death increases between 8100% and 30,200% following Covid-19 Vaccination
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/20/kids-death-risk-increases-8100percent-covid-vaccination/
https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=%2fpeoplepopulationandcommunity%2fbirthsdeathsandmarriages%2fdeaths%2fdatasets%2fdeathsbyvaccinationstatusengland%2fdeathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31march2022/referencetable20220516accessible.xlsx
On 16th May 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published a dataset containing details on ‘deaths by vaccination status in England’ between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st March 2022.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
The dataset contains various tables showing details such as, ‘Monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for deaths involving COVID-19’, and ‘Monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-COVID-19 deaths’.
As you can see, the ONS has chosen not to include children in the calculated mortality rates despite the fact children as young as 5 are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. They also grouped young adults as a group ranging from age 18 to 39, a period of 22 years, while all other age groups are a period of 10 years (40-49, 50-59 etc).
It’s things like this that make you believe they must have something to hide, and it turns out they definitely have....
These figures are horrifying. The ONS data shows that between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, double vaccinated children aged 10-14 were statistically up to 39 times more likely to die than unvaccinated children, and double vaccinated teenagers aged 15-19 were statistically up to 4 times more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers.
But it’s the triple vaccinated figures that are truly frightening when it comes to children.
The ONS data shows that between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, triple jabbed children aged 10-14 were statistically 303 times more likely to die than unvaccinated children of Covid-19, 69x more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than unvaccinated children, and 82x more likely to die of all-causes than unvaccinated children.
This suggests that three doses of a Covid-19 injection increase the risk of all-cause death for children by an average of 8,100%, and the risk of dying of Covid-19 by an average of 30,200%. Whilst two doses increase the risk of all-cause death by an average of 3,600%.
But as things currently stand it’s the other way round for teenagers. Two doses of a Covid-19 injection increase the risk of all-cause death for teens aged 15 to 19 by an average of 300%. Whilst three doses increase the risk of all-cause death by an average of 100%.
The figures for children though, are in fact even worse than they first appear. This is because the unvaccinated mortality rate among 10-14-year-olds includes children aged 10 and 11 who were only offered the Covid-19 injection from the beginning of April 2022, despite the UK Medicine Regulator questionably granting emergency use authorisation for it to be administered to young children in late December 2021.
Whereas the vaccinated mortality rates include only a handful of 10 and 11 year-olds. We know this from the fantastic news that only 7% of 5 to 11-year-olds have had the Covid-19 injection as of 14th May 2022.
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
(world orders review)
================
CHILDREN'S Risk of DEATH ^ Between 8100% & 30,200% After Covid-19 VaX (UK-GOV-ONS Data)
(The-Expose-News) https://www.bitchute.com/video/HQJBXRJRm50I/ [SHARE]
================
https://expose-news.com
================
(channel) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tangentopolis/
================
Children’s risk of Death increases between 8100% and 30,200% following Covid-19 Vaccination
https://expose-news.com/2022/05/20/kids-death-risk-increases-8100percent-covid-vaccination/
https://www.ons.gov.uk/file?uri=%2fpeoplepopulationandcommunity%2fbirthsdeathsandmarriages%2fdeaths%2fdatasets%2fdeathsbyvaccinationstatusengland%2fdeathsoccurringbetween1january2021and31march2022/referencetable20220516accessible.xlsx
On 16th May 2022, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) published a dataset containing details on ‘deaths by vaccination status in England’ between 1st Jan 2021 and 31st March 2022.
https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/datasets/deathsbyvaccinationstatusengland
The dataset contains various tables showing details such as, ‘Monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for deaths involving COVID-19’, and ‘Monthly age-standardised mortality rates by vaccination status for non-COVID-19 deaths’.
As you can see, the ONS has chosen not to include children in the calculated mortality rates despite the fact children as young as 5 are now eligible for Covid-19 vaccination. They also grouped young adults as a group ranging from age 18 to 39, a period of 22 years, while all other age groups are a period of 10 years (40-49, 50-59 etc).
It’s things like this that make you believe they must have something to hide, and it turns out they definitely have....
These figures are horrifying. The ONS data shows that between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, double vaccinated children aged 10-14 were statistically up to 39 times more likely to die than unvaccinated children, and double vaccinated teenagers aged 15-19 were statistically up to 4 times more likely to die than unvaccinated teenagers.
But it’s the triple vaccinated figures that are truly frightening when it comes to children.
The ONS data shows that between 1st Jan 21 and 31st March 22, triple jabbed children aged 10-14 were statistically 303 times more likely to die than unvaccinated children of Covid-19, 69x more likely to die of any cause other than Covid-19 than unvaccinated children, and 82x more likely to die of all-causes than unvaccinated children.
This suggests that three doses of a Covid-19 injection increase the risk of all-cause death for children by an average of 8,100%, and the risk of dying of Covid-19 by an average of 30,200%. Whilst two doses increase the risk of all-cause death by an average of 3,600%.
But as things currently stand it’s the other way round for teenagers. Two doses of a Covid-19 injection increase the risk of all-cause death for teens aged 15 to 19 by an average of 300%. Whilst three doses increase the risk of all-cause death by an average of 100%.
The figures for children though, are in fact even worse than they first appear. This is because the unvaccinated mortality rate among 10-14-year-olds includes children aged 10 and 11 who were only offered the Covid-19 injection from the beginning of April 2022, despite the UK Medicine Regulator questionably granting emergency use authorisation for it to be administered to young children in late December 2021.
Whereas the vaccinated mortality rates include only a handful of 10 and 11 year-olds. We know this from the fantastic news that only 7% of 5 to 11-year-olds have had the Covid-19 injection as of 14th May 2022.
Shared from and subscribe to:
tangentopolis (world orders review)
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZMv79MtHJ9al/
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