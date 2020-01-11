Extremes in Ideas, Economy and Climate, German Style (935)

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*** Today's Story Links ***
German Solar Industry, Politicians, Call For Punishment Of Dissenters: “Sabotaging Climate Emergency Measures” https://notrickszone.com/2020/01/05/g...
Article in German use Google Translate to convert page http://sfv.de/artikel/verharmlosung_d...
German 2019 Weather-Related Insured Damage BELOW AVERAGE For 6th Consecutive Year! https://notrickszone.com/2020/01/08/g...
Despite 1990s Warming, Japan Climate Has Become More Agreeable, Less Extreme Over Past 100 Years! https://notrickszone.com/2020/01/09/d...
Scientists: The CO2 Greenhouse Warming Effect Rides On Mere Assumption And Lacks Empirical Verification https://notrickszone.com/2020/01/06/s...
Greta Thunberg offered donkey for journey from Lisbon to Madrid https://www.thinkspain.com/news-spain...
Ocean temperatures graphs http://climate4you.com/
Washington state motorists trapped by tumbleweed storm https://world.wng.org/content/washing...
Tumbleweeds close highway https://world.wng.org/sites/default/f...
https://www.newser.com/story/285078/c...
Baltic Dry Plunges Most Since 2008 As Tariff-Frontrunning Ends https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...
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