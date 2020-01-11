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Extremes in Ideas, Economy and Climate, German Style (935)
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
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35 views • January 11, 2020
Germany trying to pass new laws that if you disparage the IPCC or prevent a response by words to a "climate catastrophe" you should be fined a years wages and sent to prison. This pushed by the solar panel industry in concert with the German government. The laws will re-direct you to climate friendly behavior, which, wait for it, includes buying solar panels and if you speak out against this, you should go to prison. Baltic Dry Index drops most since 2008/2009 and tumbleweeds bury cars while polar stratospheric clouds blanket the skies.

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#germany #climatelaw #goldprice #solarpanels #solarcycle #grandsolarminimum #adapt2030 #climaterevolution
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*** Today's Story Links ***
German Solar Industry, Politicians, Call For Punishment Of Dissenters: “Sabotaging Climate Emergency Measures” https://notrickszone.com/2020/01/05/g...
Article in German use Google Translate to convert page http://sfv.de/artikel/verharmlosung_d...
German 2019 Weather-Related Insured Damage BELOW AVERAGE For 6th Consecutive Year! https://notrickszone.com/2020/01/08/g...
Despite 1990s Warming, Japan Climate Has Become More Agreeable, Less Extreme Over Past 100 Years! https://notrickszone.com/2020/01/09/d...
Scientists: The CO2 Greenhouse Warming Effect Rides On Mere Assumption And Lacks Empirical Verification https://notrickszone.com/2020/01/06/s...
Greta Thunberg offered donkey for journey from Lisbon to Madrid https://www.thinkspain.com/news-spain...
Ocean temperatures graphs http://climate4you.com/
Washington state motorists trapped by tumbleweed storm https://world.wng.org/content/washing...
Tumbleweeds close highway https://world.wng.org/sites/default/f...
https://www.newser.com/story/285078/c...
Baltic Dry Plunges Most Since 2008 As Tariff-Frontrunning Ends https://www.zerohedge.com/commodities...

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