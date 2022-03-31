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Prepare Yourselves: Biden Admits Intentional Shortages: Wheat, Grain Will Soon Be Dry
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172 views • March 31, 2022
The Biden Regime’s sanctions on Russia are inflicting economic damage on the US, and the lying media is inciting panic among the masses. Gun America’s Paul Helinski joined the Stew Peters Show Monday to discuss the damage of ‘panic buying’ food, the lies of Fox News, and the true damage of the sanctions. Helinski warned about how farmers are being sabotaged, how PCR tests are being used to kill poultry, and more.
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