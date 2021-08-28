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Ronald Bernard - Confessions of a Former Illuminati Banker/Insider
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4964 views • August 28, 2021
-taken from the youtube channel: De Waarheid Jezus Christus
-made in 2017 (?)
-Ronald paid with his life later one, he was found dead in a very small pond from a remote location in the USA
please support this channel: donorbox.org/fundraising-for-my-survival
or ask someone wealthier to do it
-made in 2017 (?)
-Ronald paid with his life later one, he was found dead in a very small pond from a remote location in the USA
please support this channel: donorbox.org/fundraising-for-my-survival
or ask someone wealthier to do it
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