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Talking Head Calls Us Morons For Thinking Critically, Military Strides Towards Mandatory Depop-Shots
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141 views • March 31, 2021
The programming coming out of the propaganda box is dangerous to say the least! The results of the programming is the real danger as people believe what they hear! Let's dig in!
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Articles:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-scarborough-slams-idiots-who-oppose-vaccine-passports-theyre-living-ignorance-and
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1376843287701635075?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1376844219894145024%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fjoe-scarborough-slams-idiots-who-oppose-vaccine-passports-theyre-living-ignorance-and
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/canada-suspends-astrazeneca-covid-shot-2530-injuries-and-24-dead-following-mostly-pfizer-and-moderna-shots/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/army-policies-exclude-isolate-unvaccinated/?itm_term=home
Thumbnail Link:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/military-covid-vaccine-writstband-feature-1024x534.jpg
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https:// www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Articles:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/joe-scarborough-slams-idiots-who-oppose-vaccine-passports-theyre-living-ignorance-and
https://twitter.com/tomselliott/status/1376843287701635075?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1376844219894145024%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es3_&;ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zerohedge.com%2Fpolitical%2Fjoe-scarborough-slams-idiots-who-oppose-vaccine-passports-theyre-living-ignorance-and
https://vaccineimpact.com/2021/canada-suspends-astrazeneca-covid-shot-2530-injuries-and-24-dead-following-mostly-pfizer-and-moderna-shots/
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/army-policies-exclude-isolate-unvaccinated/?itm_term=home
Thumbnail Link:
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/military-covid-vaccine-writstband-feature-1024x534.jpg
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