Jesus. Guns. And Babies. w/Dr. Kandiss Taylor ft. Pastor Tom Seaman





Jun 24, 2023





Tom Seaman is a college music professor, a pastor and a worship leader with over 20 years experience in the modern worship movement. Recognized as a gifted teacher, Tom has traveled to multiple states and nations directing music and teaching on worship. Tom is also the founder and director of “Becoming True Worshipers” seminars and recently published his first book on the topic of worship.





Born in Miller, South Dakota, Tom is a graduate of Sunshine Bible Academy and holds two degrees in Music Education. He earned his Bachelor of Arts from Sterling College in Sterling, KS, and his Masters of Music Education from Wichita State University. Tom is an avid reader and loves all kinds of sports. He’s participated in and coached football, basketball, soccer, and tennis. In addition to serving as Lead Pastor of Vineyard Fellowship, Tom is also an adjunct Professor of Music and Worship at Simpson University and SUM Bible College and Theological Seminary.





Tom has been married to his best friend, Jane Seaman, for over 30 years. They are the proud parents of three children and four grandchildren. Melissa is serving as the Program Manager at the School of Theology at Regent University. Monty is a graphic artist and web site designer in Chambersburg, PA. He is married to Holly and they have two children, Josie and Jaxson. Moriah is the Lead Pastor of Bay Area Vineyard Church in Milton, FL. He is married to Elizabeth and they have two daughters, Zoe and Zion.





Visit Pastor Tom's church here: https://www.vineyardrh.org/





Purchase Tom's book here: https://www.amazon.com/Becoming-True-Worshipers-Experience-Presence/dp/148348307X





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2w78jk-jesus.-guns.-and-babies.-w-dr.-kandiss-taylor-ft.-pastor-tom-seaman.html