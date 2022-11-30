Create New Account
Exports of Russian steel to India soar 400% from 2021
Published 14 hours ago |
RT


Nov 30, 2022


Russia and India continue to strengthen their business ties with the latest numbers indicating that imports of Russian steel have climbed to a four-year high, soaring by more than 400% since March. We heard from a former senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, Charan Singh, who pointed to the importance of steel for the rising Indian economy.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1y1jku-exports-of-russian-steel-to-india-soar-400-from-2021.html


current eventsrussiaexportssteelindiartrussianpartnership400 percentsoar

