Exports of Russian steel to India soar 400% from 2021

RT
Nov 30, 2022
Russia and India continue to strengthen their business ties with the latest numbers indicating that imports of Russian steel have climbed to a four-year high, soaring by more than 400% since March. We heard from a former senior economist at the International Monetary Fund, Charan Singh, who pointed to the importance of steel for the rising Indian economy.
