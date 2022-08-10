BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

⁣⁣STATISM The Most Dangerous Religion
Anti-Disinformation
Anti-Disinformation
1918 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
178 views • August 10, 2022

⁣⁣STATISM The Most Dangerous Religion  https://odysee.com/@KILLUMINATI13420:9/STATISM-The-Most--Dangerous-Religion:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4    ====My Links=================  https://rebrand.ly/ShanesLinks  ----------------------------  T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking]  https://rebrand.ly/T-shirts-Plus    ***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo ***  "GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE  https://rebrand.ly/AntiDisinfo  =============================⁣I now think there is only a Single concept we need people to understand.  Skip covid.Ignore chemtrails.  Dont worry about any person in any sort of government.  Avoid Medical murder .Dont worry about the nonsense of germ theoryPass right by fake news and fake wars.None of these have ANY EFFECT... IF  there is no Belief in the"Divine Right of Politicians"This single , simple concept underlies them all. its akin to trying to tale down a giant behemoth of a system one sector at a time. VS kicking the foundational pylon right the fuck OUT from under it.  The Whole System falls down...  And its a much easier approach than trying to handle every distraction and misdirection we spend our days on currently.MUCH HIGHER chance of success .

Keywords
mediamsmmockingbirdmaskscovid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Older Adults Outnumber Young Children Globally for First Time

Morgan S. Verity
LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

LGBTQ dating app Grindr to pay $35 million over shared HIV data

Cassie B.
Russia Remains India&#8217;s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Russia Remains India’s Top Oil Supplier in August as Imports Decline

Garrison Vance
Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Chinese Rare-Earth Suppliers Halt U.S. Shipments, Sources Say

Sterling Ashworth
Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Algal Bloom Fed by Gaza Sewage Shuts Down Israeli Desalination, Forcing Water Rationing

Garrison Vance
Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Energy Groups Urge Treasury to Block Chinese Battery Firms From U.S. Tax Credits

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy