⁣⁣STATISM The Most Dangerous Religion https://odysee.com/@KILLUMINATI13420:9/STATISM-The-Most--Dangerous-Religion:8?r=9Dp4GZTEho8yqNpwvQmg5FFYYtPbJbP4 ====My Links================= https://rebrand.ly/ShanesLinks ---------------------------- T-shirts Plus [All Proceeds to Help Victims of Human Trafficking] https://rebrand.ly/T-shirts-Plus ***DISCOUNT CODE: @AntiDisinfo *** "GEORGE ORWELL" SHORT SLEEVE https://rebrand.ly/AntiDisinfo =============================⁣I now think there is only a Single concept we need people to understand. Skip covid.Ignore chemtrails. Dont worry about any person in any sort of government. Avoid Medical murder .Dont worry about the nonsense of germ theoryPass right by fake news and fake wars.None of these have ANY EFFECT... IF there is no Belief in the"Divine Right of Politicians"This single , simple concept underlies them all. its akin to trying to tale down a giant behemoth of a system one sector at a time. VS kicking the foundational pylon right the fuck OUT from under it. The Whole System falls down... And its a much easier approach than trying to handle every distraction and misdirection we spend our days on currently.MUCH HIGHER chance of success .