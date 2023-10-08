Palestinians Invaded Southern ISRAEL┃Hundred Israeli Soldiers Were Captured or Killed┃It's A New WAR

This is a real disgrace to Israeli intelligence. The Israelis did not notice how 'Hamas' had been gathering large forces on Israel's southern borders for many months. The fact that Hamas is now destroying 'Merkava-4' tanks, capturing Israeli soldiers, and shooting Israeli officials in their own homes is a real disgrace not only to Israeli intelligence but also to the entire Jewish state. It was with these words that today's events in the south of Israel were characterized by military experts and analysts.
