Tom Woods and Stefan Molyneux: The Interview

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Tom Woods interviews Stefan Molyneux, discussing deplatforming and Freedomain's approach of practical call-in shows on childhood trauma and family damage. Stefan exposes violence in homes and advocates peaceful parenting as the real path to freedom.
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0:00:00Introduction
0:11:48Philosophy Meets Politics
0:16:27Helping Lost Young Men
0:28:06Masculinity and Purpose
0:32:41Boys Face Bias
0:34:02Schools and AI Collapse
0:35:57Entrepreneurship as Escape
0:37:11Lowering Marriage Risk
0:40:55Legacy of Exposing Violence
0:46:03Voluntary Families and Peace
0:47:30Reputation and Smears
0:51:53Leftist Power Explained
0:55:39Root Causes and Resentment
1:03:03Still Standing Strong