Apocalyptic Message From Native Spirit-17 -233 -13

Veronica who I have made psychic is channeling a Native American spirit from the matrix grid point Yosemite California. This woman is part of a collective conscious native group who has been battling reptilian energies on other timelines along with myself. She reminds me that I am their savior and that they love me. On another video she says I am the pale horse rider mentioned in the book of revelation. I am told that my soul is the Archangel Azrael and Veronica is told she is the Archangel Nazarene incarnate. We have incarnated into the MATRIX REALITY once again to remove demonic energies. This is the final show and the MATRIX REALITY is now crashing. Veronica was told that we are from the future which means our avatars will never die. I have a full apocalyptic prophetic message I make people psychic my website is removedemonicenergies.com