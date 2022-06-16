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Doctors, Psychotherapists, Liars and Butchers | Jordan B Peterson - June 16, 2022Read and share the article on the Telegraph website - https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/06/16/sacrificing-children-altar-brutal-far-left-ideology/
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This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ayWyzvo9SNY - June 16, 2022
Doctors, Psychotherapists, Liars and Butchers | Jordan B Peterson
Doctors, Psychotherapists, Liars and Butchers, Jordan B Peterson, June 16 2022