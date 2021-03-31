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Horrifying: Man's Skin Peels Off After Taking J&J COVID Vaccine
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667 views • March 31, 2021
by ANDREW WHITE | March 30, 2021
Richard Terrell, 74, of Goochland, Virginia suffered a painful rash that spread across his entire body causing his skin to peel off after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to local news.
https://nationalfile.com/horrifying-mans-skin-peeled-off-due-to-reaction-from-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine/
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Richard Terrell, 74, of Goochland, Virginia suffered a painful rash that spread across his entire body causing his skin to peel off after receiving the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, according to local news.
https://nationalfile.com/horrifying-mans-skin-peeled-off-due-to-reaction-from-johnson-johnson-covid-vaccine/
🔥ALL VIDEO EDITING IS DONE WITH A LINUX COMPUTER WITHOUT ANY HELP OR ASSISTANCE FROM MICROSOFT OR MICROSOFT SOFTWARE.🔥
🔥BOYCOTT MICROSOFT🔥
🔥BOYCOTT WINDOWS🔥
🔥SUPPORT LINUXMINT🔥
https://www.linuxmint.com/
http://shotcut.org/
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