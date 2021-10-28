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Floyd Mayweather Defends Kyrie Irving for Refusing COVID Vaccine “America Is the Land of the Free”
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42 views • October 28, 2021
Kyrie Irving’s decision to remain unvaccinated entering the NBA season gained another prominent backer when boxer Floyd Mayweather released a video on Tuesday that commended Irving for being a “great person, great father, great athlete.”
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https://oppressed.news/2021/10/culture/floyd-mayweather-defends-kyrie-irving-for-refusing-covid-vaccine-america-is-the-land-of-the-free/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@OppressedNews:e
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UGETube: https://ugetube.com/@oppressednews
Telegram: https://t.me/oppressednews
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