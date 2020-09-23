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Welcome To The Apocalypse
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28 views • September 23, 2020
The warnings were given ... madmen playing God with genetics, making new viruses as weapons, building nano-sized machines to rewrite your DNA when injected with their new vaccines. You'll be turned into a slave of an AI central computer, directing and monitoring everything you do over 5G networks until the machines become advanced enough to do away with mankind altogether with advanced replicating machines that will last forever ... they will make this planet uninhabitable by any biological life form ... they will migrate to other planets and expand their domain ... we were warned ... we did nothing about it and now we are nearing the end of our time ... the final battles...
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