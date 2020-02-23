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I could come back from CDC (China Disease Center)
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138 views • February 23, 2020
I could come back from CDC (China Disease Center)
Woohan man thanking us all who share videos for helping to save his life by sharing CCP brutality & fear exposed! AmightyWind Congregation please pray for salvation in YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH Name for this man protection! We are helping to save lives. Thank You for sharing this video on social media.
Woohan man thanking us all who share videos for helping to save his life by sharing CCP brutality & fear exposed! AmightyWind Congregation please pray for salvation in YAHUSHUA ha MASHIACH Name for this man protection! We are helping to save lives. Thank You for sharing this video on social media.
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