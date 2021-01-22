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Ozone Therapy, Dental Health, and Cancer: How a Taiwanese Dentist is Changing the Game | Clip from Episode 2
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608 views • January 22, 2021
In this clip from “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA!”, Ty interviews Dr. Lo Taweo to talk about how ozone therapy benefits dental health can be used to prevent cancer. Watch the full episode here: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
Oral cancer is a problem around the world and can come as a result of surgery, trauma, cancer therapy, periodontal infection, endodontic infection, or dry socket after oral surgery extraction. Dry socket is a very common problem and can lead to an abundance of pathogens in the mouth. It also causes chronic inflammation, which has been linked to cancer. Even worse, nearly 50% of all amalgam fillings contain mercury, which has also been shown to cause cancer.
Watch the video to learn how Dr. Taweo has been using ozone therapy to safely treat infected tissue. Many harmful organisms, bacteria, and cells thrive in low-oxygen environments. By introducing ozone, oxygen metabolism is increased and can neutralize bacteria faster and more effectively than chlorine. You’ll discover how dental health is a major factor for cancer risk, and how ozone therapy is changing the game for cancer patients.
Check out the full series to watch the rest of the episode: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
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About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
Oral cancer is a problem around the world and can come as a result of surgery, trauma, cancer therapy, periodontal infection, endodontic infection, or dry socket after oral surgery extraction. Dry socket is a very common problem and can lead to an abundance of pathogens in the mouth. It also causes chronic inflammation, which has been linked to cancer. Even worse, nearly 50% of all amalgam fillings contain mercury, which has also been shown to cause cancer.
Watch the video to learn how Dr. Taweo has been using ozone therapy to safely treat infected tissue. Many harmful organisms, bacteria, and cells thrive in low-oxygen environments. By introducing ozone, oxygen metabolism is increased and can neutralize bacteria faster and more effectively than chlorine. You’ll discover how dental health is a major factor for cancer risk, and how ozone therapy is changing the game for cancer patients.
Check out the full series to watch the rest of the episode: https://tinyurl.com/eastern-medicine
In the summer of 2018, we traveled through Japan, Taiwan, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and India. Asia is the birthplace of natural medicine with records as old as the 3rd century BCE showing the use of specific natural remedies. Remarkably, we still use some of them today! Over 60 experts, medical doctors, herbalists, and cancer survivors tell us what they did, how they did it, and what their results were in “Eastern Medicine: Journey Through ASIA.”
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Join TTAC's 1 million+ FB fans - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-fb
Follow us on PINTEREST - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-pinterest
Find us on INSTAGRAM - http://bit.ly/official-ttac-ig
Visit our website: http://bit.ly/official-ttac-site
--------------------------------------------------
About The Truth About Cancer
--------------------------------------------------
The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.
It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
------------------------------------------------
About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
------------------------------------------------
Ty & Charlene Bollinger are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.
After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.
Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that chemotherapy, radiation, and surgery were NOT the most effective treatments available for cancer patients, led them on a path of discovery.
On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden alternative cancer treatments. What they uncovered helped to create The Truth About Cancer and its three awe-inspiring docu-series: ”The Quest for The Cures”, “The Quest for the Cures Continues”, “The Truth About Cancer: A Global Quest”, and "Eastern Medicine: Journey through ASIA."
Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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