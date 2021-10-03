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Fauci is in Denial That Many People (Especially Women) Are Being Killed By His Vaccines
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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110 views • October 03, 2021
Earlier this year Johnson and Johnson in the United States and AstraZeneca abroad were forced to take timeouts (the FDA calls them 'pauses') from using their vaccines. Too many people were getting blood clots. As you will see in this video clip of Fauci talking at the White House he totally ignores that the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are harming women the same way that J&J and AstraZeneca was harming (injuring and even killing) people throughout the vaccine rollouts. Mainstream media is negligent in calling out these vaccines as 'killshots'.

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