Pfizer CEO, Albert Bourla, got destroyed by independent journalists' criticism in Davos 2023
Albert Bourla, the CEO of Pfizer, has never had an unscripted media interview in his life.
Until today. We asked him 29 questions.And he could answer none of them. (Ezra Levant at Rebel News)
