GiveSendGo Donors Worried Banks Will Freeze Their Accounts - Freedom Convoy 2022

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Vague threats issued by Justin Trudeau's cabinet and Finance Minister sound more like rhetoric than real legal talk. Opinion. This is not legal advice. Danmit Jim, I'm a mechanic, not a lawyer.
#freedomconvoy2022 #EmergenciesAct #GiveSendGo
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