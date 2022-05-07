© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Bidan]'s Original Lie
Follow
0
Share
Report
101 views • May 07, 2022
Left Ramps Up Violent Rhetoric Against SCOTUS
* Dems spent the past 16 months branding GOP as insurrectionists.
* Now they’re carrying out, by proxy, their own insurrection against the federal judiciary.
* Their criticisms of the opinion are constitutionally dishonest and factually fraudulent.
* The abortion issue is merely returned to states.
* Voters of those states will then determine the outcome.
* But leftists don’t want voters to have a say; and they don’t care about facts or principles.
* That (orchestrated and disseminated) leak of the draft opinion is meant to terrorize, not influence.
* This leak was done with the goal of stoking violence against conservative justices.
* Sound nefarious?
* Leftists believe that dismembering 3rd-trimester babies is somehow a sacred right protected in the constitution.
* Could they be capable of rationalizing other insidious acts?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 6 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305742827112
* Dems spent the past 16 months branding GOP as insurrectionists.
* Now they’re carrying out, by proxy, their own insurrection against the federal judiciary.
* Their criticisms of the opinion are constitutionally dishonest and factually fraudulent.
* The abortion issue is merely returned to states.
* Voters of those states will then determine the outcome.
* But leftists don’t want voters to have a say; and they don’t care about facts or principles.
* That (orchestrated and disseminated) leak of the draft opinion is meant to terrorize, not influence.
* This leak was done with the goal of stoking violence against conservative justices.
* Sound nefarious?
* Leftists believe that dismembering 3rd-trimester babies is somehow a sacred right protected in the constitution.
* Could they be capable of rationalizing other insidious acts?
The full version of this segment is linked below.
The Ingraham Angle | 6 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6305742827112
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.