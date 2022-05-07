[Bidan]'s Original Lie

Left Ramps Up Violent Rhetoric Against SCOTUS* Dems spent the past 16 months branding GOP as insurrectionists.* Now they’re carrying out, by proxy, their own insurrection against the federal judiciary.* Their criticisms of the opinion are constitutionally dishonest and factually fraudulent.* The abortion issue is merely returned to states.* Voters of those states will then determine the outcome.* But leftists don’t want voters to have a say; and they don’t care about facts or principles.* That (orchestrated and disseminated) leak of the draft opinion is meant to terrorize, not influence.* This leak was done with the goal of stoking violence against conservative justices.* Sound nefarious?* Leftists believe that dismembering 3rd-trimester babies is somehow a sacred right protected in the constitution.* Could they be capable of rationalizing other insidious acts?The full version of this segment is linked below.The Ingraham Angle | 6 May 2022