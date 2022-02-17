I said around end of February or mid March when our Human Right's will be removed and the 3rd phase of genocide will begin



I also said, while deflected by false flag of a non Russian threat and the BS created by the CIA, was opportunity for MSM to push hysteria.

Whatever it took to smokescreen the draconian measures Johnsons Government are putting into place - That will hand the thugs in uniform, virtually licence to kill



Well... Seems this is potentially because a modified agenda has been agreed to 'out manoeuvre' any fight back from the tyranny of state enforcement of genocide



And this might just by coincidence be in time to see what the truth of every injection being exposed - within the next seasoned flu cycle



I said an eye watering hammer is coming our way - Because protection from a runny nose and 99.8% vaccine free recovery, isn't



"Making Our World Safer"



Is this it?