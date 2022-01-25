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Cristian Terheș, miembro del Parlamento Europeo, al que ya hemos visto otras veces denunciar la plandemia, expone cómo quieren acabar implantando el control social a través del pasaporte ID.
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1 view • January 25, 2022
Cristian Terheș, miembro del Parlamento Europeo, al que ya hemos visto otras veces denunciar la plandemia, expone cómo quieren acabar implantando el control social a través del pasaporte ID.
Asi son los planes globalistas para instalar un sistema de identidad digital y crédito social en toda Europa.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
Asi son los planes globalistas para instalar un sistema de identidad digital y crédito social en toda Europa.
Puedes seguirme en:
⚪Telegram 🟠Odysse ⚫Brighteon
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