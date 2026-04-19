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Nehemiah The Cupbearer Gives Kings A Drink Of Wine Of Wrath. The Prophet Joseph Gives Benjamin A Cup
SavingHealthMinistries
SavingHealthMinistries
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Nehemiah said , "O Lord, I beseech thee, let now thine ear be attentive to the prayer of thy servant, and to the prayer of thy servants, who desire to fear thy name: and prosper, I pray thee, thy servant this day, and grant him mercy in the sight of this man. For I was the king's cupbearer."


Nehemiah 2:1 And it came to pass in the month Nisan, in the twentieth year of Artaxerxes the king, that wine was before him: and I took up the wine, and gave it unto the king. Now I had not been beforetime sad in his presence.


Genesis 40:11-13


11 And Pharaoh's cup was in my hand: and I took the grapes, and pressed them into Pharaoh's cup, and I gave the cup into Pharaoh's hand.


12 And Joseph said unto him, This is the interpretation of it: The three branches are three days:


13 Yet within three days shall Pharaoh lift up thine head, and restore thee unto thy place: and thou shalt deliver Pharaoh's cup into his hand, after the former manner when thou wast his butler.


Matthew 26:38-39


38 Then saith he unto them, My soul is exceeding sorrowful, even unto death: tarry ye here, and watch with me.


39 And he went a little farther, and fell on his face, and prayed, saying, O my Father, if it be possible, let this cup pass from me: nevertheless not as I will, but as thou wilt.


#Nehemiah

#WrathOfGod

#Joseph

#Wine


#SDA

#Adventist

#DarkDay

#4thAngel

#PropheticDream


#SDAChurch


#SeventhDayAdventist

#ChurchAndState

#SeventhDayAdventist

#Sabbath

#4AngelsMessage

#SavingHealthMinistries "


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Keywords
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