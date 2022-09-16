Create New Account
Homeland Security Chief: Americans Who Don't Trust Government Are Biggest Terror Threat
What is happening
Published 2 months ago |
The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 14, 2022 

The head of the Department of Homeland Security has identified the latest terrorist threat to the United States...and it is us. People who do not trust the government and who question government narratives on social media have now surpassed foreign terrorists as the biggest threat to America. Also today: Was Steele Dossier an FBI op? And - Lindell the pillow guy has his phone stolen by the FBI.

Keywords
trumpterrorismfbirussian collusionamericansthe ron paul liberty reporthomeland security chieftrust governmentbiggest terror threat

