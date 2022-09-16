Homeland Security Chief: Americans Who Don't Trust Government Are Biggest Terror Threat

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970



The Ron Paul Liberty Report Published September 14, 2022

The head of the Department of Homeland Security has identified the latest terrorist threat to the United States...and it is us. People who do not trust the government and who question government narratives on social media have now surpassed foreign terrorists as the biggest threat to America. Also today: Was Steele Dossier an FBI op? And - Lindell the pillow guy has his phone stolen by the FBI.

