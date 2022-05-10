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Story Time: $44 Billion For Free Speech, Digitization & Us
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21 views • May 10, 2022
Can free speech be bought for $44 billion on Twitter? And what about the costs of war? Some personal stories on digitization and some ideas to consider when navigating this upside down world.
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