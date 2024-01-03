Anna Perez: TROUBLE IN PARADISE
Published 18 hours ago
Checking in on Enemy Territory: CHAOS in the Uniparty? . The once ironclad uniparty seems to be falling apart - particularly in the Democrat wing. Even John Fetterman is starting to break from the groupthink. But it makes sense. Between the Israel-Hamas war and Biden’s unpopularity as a whole, the chaos was inevitable.
