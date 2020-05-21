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Opening Introduction: Weaponisation of the Biosphere (DR. CHRIS CLEVERLY)
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20 views • May 21, 2020
OPENING - WEAPONISATION OF THE BIOSPHERE (DR. CHRIS CLEVERLY)
Why is the International Tribunal for Natural Justice (ITNJ) holding an inquiry into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere? Find out in this short 10min opening introduction filmed in Bali, June 2019.
Watch all the testimonies https://commission.itnj.org/
Why is the International Tribunal for Natural Justice (ITNJ) holding an inquiry into the Weaponisation of the Biosphere? Find out in this short 10min opening introduction filmed in Bali, June 2019.
Watch all the testimonies https://commission.itnj.org/
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