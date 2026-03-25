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The IRS’s Biggest Secret: Why 99% of Americans are NOT Required to File or Pay Federal Income Taxes
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
FREEDOM LAW SCHOOL
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Are you legally required to file and pay Federal Income Taxes?

Most Americans believe filing a 1040 Tax Return Form is mandatory, but what if it isn't as universal as you’ve been led to believe? In this video, Peymon Mottahedeh, President of Freedom Law School, exposes the statutory legal definitions your accountant and CPA knows nothing about that: the difference between what the average American believes the definition of “United States” is vs. What the law actually says.

Is paying Federal Income Taxes the law or just another lie the American people have been deceived by? Watch to find out the truth that could crumble the entire deep state.


Keywords
income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiency1031 exchange
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy