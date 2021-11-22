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TASA - Sept 13, 2021 - 3) Obama Started the Largest Counterfeit Operations Ever - Justice Anna Webinar
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20 views • November 22, 2021
Obama administrator had the most sneaky attorney team, they were able to find a nasty loop hole where no one can find, hence opened Money printing machines across the world on several locations. Trillions of cash printed and was used as weapon to fund whom ever you think of. In turns, it hurt the dollar value overall by devaluing the dollar through hyper inflation. Countries around the world start to smell rats. Russians in the other hand paying in Gold. U.S Inc. printing Trillions of dollars left as counterfeit money and we are the only government that can convert this money into Lawful money. The Queen, Mayor of London, and the Pope are protected by the Chinese Army that is being used as mercenaries to protect the criminals. And how the FDR era started the most Fraudulent operation ever. For more https://theamericanstatesassembly.net/
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