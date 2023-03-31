Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
[Jun 25, 2013] Quest 4 Truth Episode 6 (8.3K views on YouTube) [Quest4TruthShow]
18 views
channel image
Rob Skiba
Published 20 hours ago |

In this episode of Quest 4 Truth, Doug Hamp and Rob Skiba tackle Revelation 1 together. How should we read Revelation? Who are we in Christ? Who are the 7 Churches? Who are the ones in Revelation 1:7 who pierced Christ, and will see Him when He comes on the clouds? What's up with Longinus, Cartaphilus, Ahasuerus and the Spear of Destiny? Are there immortals among us or is the text simply talking about the Jews and/or Romans? And what about the Alpha and Omega (Aleph and Tav in Hebrew)? Is Revelation 1:8 giving us a clue to understanding the Hebrew of Zechariah 12:10, or is the Aleph-Tav not really a representation of Christ at all? Find out as we continue on a quest for truth.


https://www.virtualhousechurch.com

https://ephraimawakening.com

https://testingtheglobe.com


If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.

Support donations can be made here:

https://robschannel.com/support

https://babylonrisingbooks.com

https://seedtheseries.com


geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science

bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology

bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy

Keywords
biblespiritualityprophecyreligiontorahsupernatural

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket