Putin video call - at The Commissioning Ceremony of the New Wintering Complex of Vostok Station in ANTARCTICA

Putin - at the commissioning ceremony of the wintering complex of Vostok station in Antarctica: I would like to thank everyone who contributed to the creation of the wintering complex of Vostok station. I wish everyone great success in all your endeavors. I know that for 2025-2027 several billions are required to continue this work. The government has not made a decision yet, but it will be made. I assure you that everything will be normal and timely.

