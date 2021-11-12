© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'They believed me': French Catholic Church inquiry finds 216,000 sex abuse victims from 1950 MIRRORED)
Follow
1
Share
Report
268 views • November 12, 2021
'They believed me': French Catholic Church inquiry finds 216,000 sex abuse victims from 1950 MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel FRANCE 24 English at:-
https://youtu.be/YN0D3AWFd4k
A independent #inquiry into alleged sex abuse of minors by French #Catholic priests, deacons and other clergy has found some 216,000 #victims of #paedophilia from 1950 to 2020, a "massive phenomenon" that was covered up for decades by a "veil of silence." Thérèse was sexually abused by a priest at the age of 16. Since then, she has been haunted by the abuse, but testifying has helped her to heal.
🔔 Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YTen
🔴 LIVE - Watch FRANCE 24 English 24/7 here: https://f24.my/YTliveEN
🌍 Read the latest International News and Top Stories: https://www.france24.com/en/
Like us on Facebook: https://f24.my/FBen
Follow us on Twitter: https://f24.my/TWen
Discover the news in pictures on Instagram: https://f24.my/IGen
Mirrored from You Tube channel FRANCE 24 English at:-
https://youtu.be/YN0D3AWFd4k
A independent #inquiry into alleged sex abuse of minors by French #Catholic priests, deacons and other clergy has found some 216,000 #victims of #paedophilia from 1950 to 2020, a "massive phenomenon" that was covered up for decades by a "veil of silence." Thérèse was sexually abused by a priest at the age of 16. Since then, she has been haunted by the abuse, but testifying has helped her to heal.
🔔 Subscribe to France 24 now: https://f24.my/YTen
🔴 LIVE - Watch FRANCE 24 English 24/7 here: https://f24.my/YTliveEN
🌍 Read the latest International News and Top Stories: https://www.france24.com/en/
Like us on Facebook: https://f24.my/FBen
Follow us on Twitter: https://f24.my/TWen
Discover the news in pictures on Instagram: https://f24.my/IGen
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.