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FULL SHOW: World Economic Forum Announces Cyber Attacks Worldwide In Near Future
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71 views • July 10, 2021
It’s a loaded Friday broadcast with heavy news coverage and great guests. The World Economic Forum has shown the world the next dastardly trick coming from the corrupt globalists, a massive worldwide cyber attack. As they are currently running “drills” and “simulations” of a global cyber attack, we remember how they did the exact thing with a pandemic in 2019 before COVID. Dion Cini, who makes the Yuge Trump flags and unravels them at baseball games, joins Owen to discuss how others can do it and talk about how he’s been banned from MLB games. In the headbangers hour with Frank Cavanaugh and Michale Graves, they discuss a sordid situation happening with a Soros appointed D.A. in Austin, Texas.
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