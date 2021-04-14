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Famous People Who Are A Danger To Their Fans - Morgan Freeman, Carole King, 'Vaccine Envy,' Facebook Vaccinated Selfies, Then They Die (MIRRORED)
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694 views • April 14, 2021
Famous People Who Are A Danger To Their Fans - Morgan Freeman, Carole King, 'Vaccine Envy,' Facebook Vaccinated Selfies, Then They Die (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-12_17-14-30:8
An update on those who are now dead, injured from Covid-19 vaccines. We sure do live in a very sick world.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Morgan Freeman
https://twitter.com/TheCreativeC/status/1379121254842699779
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrJ7pUdTFfw
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/dentists-optometrists-podiatrists-can-now-administer-covid-19-vaccines-in-the-u-s/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/federal-government-offering-bribes-to-medical-doctors-to-give-more-experimental-covid-injections-offering-double-payment-for-covid-shots/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/09/colorado-north-carolina-vaccine-clinics-halt-johnson-johnson-doses-due-to-adverse-reactions/
Carole King
https://twitter.com/Carole_King/status/1368951208975605765
https://about.fb.com/news/2021/04/encourage-your-friends-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/you-got-the-covid-19-vaccine-i-have-vaccine-envy-2021031122140
https://www.nbc15.com/2021/03/12/covid-vaccine-envy-are-you-feeling-envious-because-youre-not-next-in-line/
https://web.archive.org/web/20210407232428/https://twitter.com/MidwinCharles/status/1366407547243155460
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/07/midwin-charles-47-year-old-cnn-msnbc-legal-analyst-dead-one-month-after-experimental-mrna-shot
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/facebook-fact-checked-womans-post-about-her-covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-then-she-died/
https://www.facebook.com/desiree.penrod.7/posts/4025543597476281
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=4247705055279708&;set=p.4247705055279708&type=3
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/italy-two-more-teachers-dead-after-astrazeneca-covid-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/29/italy-body-count-grows-as-another-young-professor-is-dead-after-astrazeneca-zelia-guzzo/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/06/joshimar-henry-27-year-old-chicago-resident-doctor-dead-three-months-after-experimental-mrna-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/03/sara-holub-40-year-old-wisconsin-teacher-dead-four-days-after-facebook-vaccinated/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/healthy-mom-39-in-utah-dies-of-organ-failure-four-days-after-moderna-covid-vaccination/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/hospital-blamed-over-womens-death-from-heart-inflammation-after-vaccination/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/09/australia-82-year-old-woman-dead-three-hours-after-experimental-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-reports-2794-total-deaths-following-covid-experimental-vaccines-as-some-clinics-halt-jj-shots-due-to-side-effects/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/5365-dead-238949-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/04/05/local-teen-diagnosed-with-guillain-barre-syndrome-questions-covid-19-vaccine-after-receiving-first-dose/
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-04-12_17-14-30:8
An update on those who are now dead, injured from Covid-19 vaccines. We sure do live in a very sick world.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected]
or you can send it to:
Carol Clarke
P.O.Box 2014
Eureka, MT 59917 - Thank you very much, and please know your donation not only helps me, it helps me help others.
Please subscribe to my
to my Bitchute channel -
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
to my primary YouTube channel -
https://www.youtube.com/user/neverlosetruth
to my 2nd back up channel -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw/featured?view_as=subscriber
to my lbry.tv channel -
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
Morgan Freeman
https://twitter.com/TheCreativeC/status/1379121254842699779
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yrJ7pUdTFfw
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/dentists-optometrists-podiatrists-can-now-administer-covid-19-vaccines-in-the-u-s/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/federal-government-offering-bribes-to-medical-doctors-to-give-more-experimental-covid-injections-offering-double-payment-for-covid-shots/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/09/colorado-north-carolina-vaccine-clinics-halt-johnson-johnson-doses-due-to-adverse-reactions/
Carole King
https://twitter.com/Carole_King/status/1368951208975605765
https://about.fb.com/news/2021/04/encourage-your-friends-to-get-a-covid-19-vaccine/
https://www.health.harvard.edu/blog/you-got-the-covid-19-vaccine-i-have-vaccine-envy-2021031122140
https://www.nbc15.com/2021/03/12/covid-vaccine-envy-are-you-feeling-envious-because-youre-not-next-in-line/
https://web.archive.org/web/20210407232428/https://twitter.com/MidwinCharles/status/1366407547243155460
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/07/midwin-charles-47-year-old-cnn-msnbc-legal-analyst-dead-one-month-after-experimental-mrna-shot
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/exclusive-former-pfizer-vp-your-government-is-lying-to-you-in-a-way-that-could-lead-to-your-death
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/facebook-fact-checked-womans-post-about-her-covid-19-vaccine-side-effects-then-she-died/
https://www.facebook.com/desiree.penrod.7/posts/4025543597476281
https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=4247705055279708&;set=p.4247705055279708&type=3
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/italy-two-more-teachers-dead-after-astrazeneca-covid-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/03/29/italy-body-count-grows-as-another-young-professor-is-dead-after-astrazeneca-zelia-guzzo/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/06/joshimar-henry-27-year-old-chicago-resident-doctor-dead-three-months-after-experimental-mrna-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/03/sara-holub-40-year-old-wisconsin-teacher-dead-four-days-after-facebook-vaccinated/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/03/healthy-mom-39-in-utah-dies-of-organ-failure-four-days-after-moderna-covid-vaccination/
https://www.timesofisrael.com/hospital-blamed-over-womens-death-from-heart-inflammation-after-vaccination/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/04/09/australia-82-year-old-woman-dead-three-hours-after-experimental-pfizer-mrna-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-reports-2794-total-deaths-following-covid-experimental-vaccines-as-some-clinics-halt-jj-shots-due-to-side-effects/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/5365-dead-238949-injuries-european-database-of-adverse-drug-reactions-for-covid-19-vaccines/
https://www.click2houston.com/news/local/2021/04/05/local-teen-diagnosed-with-guillain-barre-syndrome-questions-covid-19-vaccine-after-receiving-first-dose/
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