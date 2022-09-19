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FDA Approves Shot Without Testing; The American People Are Now Big Pharma's LAB RATS
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291 views • September 19, 2022

The FDA is approving UNTESTED SHOTS for the "new" Omicron variant.

Dr. Jane Ruby joins to expose how the FDA is pushing injections that have never been tested on humans. Ruby details the lies behind the newest variant and more!

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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