BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EP-54 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic - News From the Bunker-Special Report
Tucker Survival
Tucker Survival
58 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
3 views • February 06, 2022
This week's show is a repeat of a past News From the Bunker Special Report about the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic. The show was originally recorded in September 2020 but is more relevant now as it was then as we are getting ready to enter into the third year of this plandemic.

On this week's show Marc talks with Ron Jones about what he found out about the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic while doing his own research. His reference material was gathers from the Influenza Encyclopedia, which is the largest database of its kind in the world in relation to the 1918 Spanish Flu Epidemic. He also referenced the 2006 Pandemic Influenza Past, Present and Future workshop. This workshop was put together by the Oak Ridge Institute for Scientific and Education, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click the links below to view the reference materials for yourself.

About Ron Jones:
Ron is a credentialed teacher and has served as an endurance cycling consultant/race official nationally and internationally and presented at state and national conventions on corporate wellness and bicycle/pedestrian safety.

Education: • MS, Kinesiology/Sport & Exercise Psychology • BA, English Literature • BA, Physical Education • Secondary Clear Teaching Credential (English, PE, Health Science)

www.RonJones.org

Influenza Encyclopedia www.influenzaarchive.org/index.html Pandemic Influenza—Past, Present, Future Workshop www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/pdf/workshop.pdf


Check out our website for news, reviews and education!
https://TuckerSurvival.com/

News From the Bunker Podcast on Spotify
https://open.spotify.com/show/5Xl3zayxhfYUyvn3Y9SDeV

Produced by MBJ Media Services
https://mbjmedia.com/

Music courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker
https://stanleyjaytucker.com/
Keywords
americapropagandapatriotspandemicmandatestucker survivala call to arms
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Israel Presses Georgia to Drop Neutral Policy Toward Iran

Garrison Vance
Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Bucha Used by West to Derail Istanbul Peace Talks, Russian MFA Spokeswoman Says

Garrison Vance
NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

NATO 3.0 Concept Discussed as Military Committee Meets in Copenhagen

Garrison Vance
Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Trump Signs Russia Sanctions Bill Into Law, Authorizing Tariffs on Russian Energy Buyers

Edison Reed
Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Moscow Reports Largest Ukrainian Drone Attack; Two Dead During Russian Election

Belle Carter
Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Trump Says MS NOW, CNN and Politico Are Barred From White House Over Coverage

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy