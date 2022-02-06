EP-54 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic - News From the Bunker-Special Report

This week's show is a repeat of a past News From the Bunker Special Report about the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic. The show was originally recorded in September 2020 but is more relevant now as it was then as we are getting ready to enter into the third year of this plandemic.On this week's show Marc talks with Ron Jones about what he found out about the 1918 Spanish Flu Pandemic while doing his own research. His reference material was gathers from the Influenza Encyclopedia, which is the largest database of its kind in the world in relation to the 1918 Spanish Flu Epidemic. He also referenced the 2006 Pandemic Influenza Past, Present and Future workshop. This workshop was put together by the Oak Ridge Institute for Scientific and Education, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Click the links below to view the reference materials for yourself.About Ron Jones:Ron is a credentialed teacher and has served as an endurance cycling consultant/race official nationally and internationally and presented at state and national conventions on corporate wellness and bicycle/pedestrian safety.Education: • MS, Kinesiology/Sport & Exercise Psychology • BA, English Literature • BA, Physical Education • Secondary Clear Teaching Credential (English, PE, Health Science)www.RonJones.orgInfluenza Encyclopedia www.influenzaarchive.org/index.html Pandemic Influenza—Past, Present, Future Workshop www.cdc.gov/flu/pandemic-resources/pdf/workshop.pdfCheck out our website for news, reviews and education!News From the Bunker Podcast on SpotifyProduced by MBJ Media ServicesMusic courtesy of Stanley Jay Tucker