FULL SHOW: Breaking! Anthony Fauci OUT As NIAID Director And Advisor To Biden

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Good news for America as Anthony Fauci announces his retirement from Government services. The bad news is that the damage he’s caused has already been done and he says he’s not totally retiring from his work. A UFC fighter bashed Jimmy Kimmel, Hollywood elites and mainstream news as pedophiles on national television. Someone is trying to spark off the war in Ukraine again by car bombing the car of Putin allies in Moscow. Democrat cities continue to be overrun by crime. In a shocking video, elderly NYC residents cry over the state of their communities. Less and less children are being enrolled in public schools, especially this year. Owen Shroyer explains why it’s the liberal anti-American indoctrination that has parents pulling out. Congressional Candidate Lavern Spicer joins the show before her primary tomorrow.