THE WEF NWO FM JESUET NAZI COUP ON THE WORLD PEOPLE. A WAKE UP CALL!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
EUSTICE MULLINS - THE CURSE! - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zX8d479fsRs
BREAKING!!!!! STOP EVERYTHING BOOM!!! - MONKEYPOX IS PART OF FAUCIS AND RALPH BARAK GENOCIDAL GAIN OF FUNCTION DE-POP WEAPONS - PUT A APB OUT ON THESE MASS MURDERERS - https://www.holistichealthonline.info/monkeypox-gain-of-function/ NYT Mousepox Gain of Function: https://www.nytimes.com/2003/11/01/us/bioterror-researchers-build-a-more-lethal-mousepox.html Buller Says Vaccine for Monkeypox (using smallpox vax) NOT recommended: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17661673 Buller paper on Monkeypox Outbreaks up to 2012: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/23626656/ Judicial Watch re James Leduc / Wuhan: https://www.judicialwatch.org/wuhan-lab-fauci-grants/ National Biocontainment Training Center report by Leduc: https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD1022067.pdf DR BRYAN ARDIS - ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME -FACT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103 TREASON! - https://www.brighteon.com/cddd3ef7-5eee-4c27-b52d-c933cedb574a THEY ARE BURNING THE GRAIN IN UKRAINE - TO USHER IN BILL GATES MONSANTO GM CROPS WHERE THE FARMER HAS TO BUY EVERY YEAR, DONT BE DECEIVED - https://www.brighteon.com/dff080ca-d7af-4eab-ac4f-06fa19cad324 ALL ROADS LEAD TO ROME! AND HE IS SO RIGHT! - https://www.brighteon.com/21288c9b-322a-41e2-8e3a-ea9e7eeb4103 SMALLPOX BIO WEAPON VILES FOUND - VERY MERKY! - https://www.brighteon.com/041b59b8-bc70-4784-918c-74e8d95a6e6a HE WAS RIGHT! DR JOHN - https://www.brighteon.com/469d0b98-2fdc-423b-a337-8fab1fdb8308 DO YOU SUPPORT NAZIS? HERE IS UKRAINES NAZI SATANIC ARMY - JUST FOR THE RETARDS WHO SEND MONEY TO THESE FASCISTS - https://www.brighteon.com/397d7afd-5eeb-4c08-b4eb-fb911cea148b THE NAZIS ARE BACK! BUT THERE GAY? SO YOU HAVE TO LOVE THEM????? - CHECK OUT THE NEW NAZI FLAG - https://www.brighteon.com/047489ae-11e3-4729-80c6-80ea587b6f51 THE NWO PLAN IS FAILING! - https://www.brighteon.com/e6e9403b-ad76-4fc9-9d6f-482ecc647e24