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Ukraine Neo-Nazis Infiltrate EVERY LEVEL Of Military & Government
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141 views • March 06, 2022
Ukraine Neo-Nazis Infiltrate EVERY
LEVEL Of Military & Government
Originally uploaded to youtube.com/watch?v=KfaAyiP8Wuc by The Jimmy Dore Show
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting cries of “We are all Ukraine,” many have been eager to downplay the proliferation of neo-Nazis in Ukrainian paramilitary groups, the Ukrainian armed forces and even parts of the government.
As Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss, reports of neo-Nazis in Ukraine are not at all exaggerated, and the Zelensky government is, in fact, largely beholden to these racist, xenophobic, anti-gay groups that brag of the “fun” they get from fighting and killing.
LEVEL Of Military & Government
Originally uploaded to youtube.com/watch?v=KfaAyiP8Wuc by The Jimmy Dore Show
Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the resulting cries of “We are all Ukraine,” many have been eager to downplay the proliferation of neo-Nazis in Ukrainian paramilitary groups, the Ukrainian armed forces and even parts of the government.
As Jimmy and The Grayzone’s Max Blumenthal discuss, reports of neo-Nazis in Ukraine are not at all exaggerated, and the Zelensky government is, in fact, largely beholden to these racist, xenophobic, anti-gay groups that brag of the “fun” they get from fighting and killing.
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