J6 Truth! Prophetic End Times Insight with Benjamin Thomas. B2T Show, May 18, 2026

Join the discussion: https://faithnfreedom.social

Rick reviews more J6 Truth! Then we get Prophetic End Times Insight with Benjamin Thomas LIVE for new perspectives you may have never heard or studied!





Sponsor: Cardio Miracle recommended by Dr. Avery, Tenpenny, Northrup:

https://blessed2teach.com/cardio

Heart Health with Nitric Oxide.





Discover recent episodes uploaded on May 16: Celebrating Armed Forces and Craft Beer Week, Juan O Savin: Critical Update on Whistleblowers:

https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-May16-26





The Latest Faith Blog: Daily Spiritual Growth: Deepen Your Walk with Christ on FaithNFreedom: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/faith-spiritual-growth





Most recent Bible Study Guide - Trump's Day of Prayer and the 2 Chronicles 7:14 Biblical Blueprint for America: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/teach-trump-dedication





See the latest words from the Lord:

- Come and See: Prophetic Word on Israel’s Peace & Revival

https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may6-26

- Don’t Depart from Your First Love: Prophetic Word for Las Vegas:

https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may9-26





See the NEW Program Guide https://go.faithnfreedom.social/prog-guide. What is playing now on all three 24/7 channels?





Get free SHOW NOTES! Visit the B2T website and sign up for Show Notes at: https://blessed2teach.com/





#TruthNews

#ChristianPatriots

#RickB2T