J6 Truth! Prophetic End Times Insight with Benjamin Thomas. B2T Show, May 18, 2026

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Rick reviews more J6 Truth! Then we get Prophetic End Times Insight with Benjamin Thomas LIVE for new perspectives you may have never heard or studied!
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Discover recent episodes uploaded on May 16: Celebrating Armed Forces and Craft Beer Week, Juan O Savin: Critical Update on Whistleblowers:
https://go.faithnfreedom.social/episodes-May16-26
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Most recent Bible Study Guide - Trump's Day of Prayer and the 2 Chronicles 7:14 Biblical Blueprint for America: https://go.faithnfreedom.social/teach-trump-dedication
See the latest words from the Lord:
- Come and See: Prophetic Word on Israel’s Peace & Revival
https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may6-26
- Don’t Depart from Your First Love: Prophetic Word for Las Vegas:
https://go.faithnfreedom.social/atg-may9-26
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