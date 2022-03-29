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Prepping God's Temple
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118 views • March 29, 2022
Breaking Babylon on NYSTV w/ John Hall and Jon Pounders
Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon
Preparing the temple is one of the most neglected preps, but the failure to do so could be detrimental. Hard times seem to be on the horizon. Does God want you to be a prepper, or are you suppose to just trust God without maneuvering for the coming danger? Join Jon Pounders and John Hall tonight with special guest Danny Vega. Danny has his Master of Science in Human Performance and has worked with many national champions in a wide variety of sports.
Our guests website:
https://fatfueled.family/
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
Get your first month free
Use Promo Code: BB
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
Live Every Sunday Night 7 EST, 6 CST, 5 MST, 4 PST
#BreakingBabylon
Preparing the temple is one of the most neglected preps, but the failure to do so could be detrimental. Hard times seem to be on the horizon. Does God want you to be a prepper, or are you suppose to just trust God without maneuvering for the coming danger? Join Jon Pounders and John Hall tonight with special guest Danny Vega. Danny has his Master of Science in Human Performance and has worked with many national champions in a wide variety of sports.
Our guests website:
https://fatfueled.family/
T-Shirts and Mugs:
https://nystvwear.com
NYSTV
https://www.nystv.org
Get your first month free
Use Promo Code: BB
Donate to help NYSTV continue to create content:
Donate PayPal
https://www.paypal.me/NowYouSeeTV
Midnight Ride
https://www.youtube.com/c/MidnightRide/videos
Shared from and subscribe to:
Now You See TV
https://www.youtube.com/c/NowYouSeeTV/videos
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