Putin and Xi’s meeting, the core meaning is the alliance of two countries, to challenge the US and Europe

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https://gnews.org/articles/t53503422
Summary：I heard they had a lot of communications about the meeting, but eventually they still came together, I am reassured once they are together. The major point is these two countries actually formed allies.n