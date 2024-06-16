BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lindsey Graham Spills the Big Secret
Jim Dunn
Jim Dunn
14 followers
212 views • 10 months ago

Lindsey Graham, the Senator who never saw a foreign war that he didn't want your sons and daughters to go die in, said the secret part out loud.  The Ukrainian War has nothing to do with Democracy or saving Europe.  It is all about the land and the riches that we, the West, America can get out of the land.  Not to mention the kickbacks and all the little boys he can handle.  I thought that colonialism was jettisoned into the ash heap of history.  If any still think that this war is being fought for principled reasons, check out this video. 

Keywords
weaponsputingrahambiologicalukrainesenatordealpolicyforeignlindseykievdonbasslabratoriesrussia zelenski
