Servants of Christ





Nov 18, 2023





Apparitions of Our Lady in Banneux, Belgium





Main Source: https://www.miraclehunter.com/marian_apparitions/approved_apparitions/banneaux/index.html (Used with Permission)





Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website





Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl





#OurLadyofBanneux #JesusChrist #apparition #catholicchurch #blessedvirginmary





The Marian Apparition that occurred before WW2! A Sign of Consolation and Hope for our time!





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1K0nCzwhVE