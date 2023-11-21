Create New Account
The Marian Apparition that occurred before WW2! A Sign of Consolation and Hope for our time!
Published 19 hours ago

Servants of Christ


Nov 18, 2023


Apparitions of Our Lady in Banneux, Belgium


Main Source: https://www.miraclehunter.com/marian_apparitions/approved_apparitions/banneaux/index.html (Used with Permission)


Prayer intentions

We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.

Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻

https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website


Prayer sessions

To join our prayer sessions and prayer community, click this link to join our Telegram group👇🏻

https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl


#OurLadyofBanneux #JesusChrist #apparition #catholicchurch #blessedvirginmary


The Marian Apparition that occurred before WW2! A Sign of Consolation and Hope for our time!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K1K0nCzwhVE

