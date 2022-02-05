© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Toxicity Of Graphene And Scientific Literature With False Publication Dates
Follow
2
Share
Report
187 views • February 05, 2022
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez talks about the toxicity of graphene and scientific literature with false publication dates
Doctor and geneticist Luis Marcelo Martínez was interviewed by the Uruguayan channel 'No más Mentiras'.
The interview covered topics such as the non-existence of the Spike protein and the presence of graphene and other nano-components that should not be in a vaccine.
He also stresses that a good amount of papers were written during the year 2020. More than ever before in history, and that most of them have a false release date.
Read the complete article and watch more videos:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-scientific-literature.html
Doctor and geneticist Luis Marcelo Martínez was interviewed by the Uruguayan channel 'No más Mentiras'.
The interview covered topics such as the non-existence of the Spike protein and the presence of graphene and other nano-components that should not be in a vaccine.
He also stresses that a good amount of papers were written during the year 2020. More than ever before in history, and that most of them have a false release date.
Read the complete article and watch more videos:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-scientific-literature.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.