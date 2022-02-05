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The Toxicity Of Graphene And Scientific Literature With False Publication Dates
Vigilent Citizen
Vigilent Citizen
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187 views • February 05, 2022
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez talks about the toxicity of graphene and scientific literature with false publication dates

Doctor and geneticist Luis Marcelo Martínez was interviewed by the Uruguayan channel 'No más Mentiras'.

The interview covered topics such as the non-existence of the Spike protein and the presence of graphene and other nano-components that should not be in a vaccine.

He also stresses that a good amount of papers were written during the year 2020. More than ever before in history, and that most of them have a false release date.

Read the complete article and watch more videos:
👉🏻 https://www.orwell.city/2021/07/graphene-and-scientific-literature.html
Keywords
healthfreedomvaccinesbig pharmasciencecdcpatriotwhopandemictoxicitylabvirussecret societybill gatesmedical tyrannydepopulation agendagovernment corruptionbiowarfarecoronamedia liescovid 19graphenedr luis marcelo martinez
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