High-Speed Migrant Bus Chase; Border Patrol Insiders Leak Secret Migrant Processing Centers to OMG

O'Keefe Media Group





Jan 10, 2024





VIDEO: HIGH-SPEED MIGRANT BUS CHASE





A bus full of asylum seekers nearly runs @okeefemedia team off the road, swerving violently and attempting to reverse into the front of vehicle.





Once again, the Phoenix police were called on us.





Border Patrol insiders and citizen journalists both helped O'Keefe Media trace the origin of the buses to the Nogales Processing Center and secret "Law Enforcement Center" (LEC) right along the Mexican border.





This is a DEVELOPING story.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LeaaqfOLdP8