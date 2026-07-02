Don't Trust Your VPN—Verify It, an interview with Chris Miller

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"Trust us" isn't a security strategy. VP.net argues users should verify every connection through open-source code, hardware attestation, and cryptographic validation. Real privacy means proving your VPN hasn't been altered—not simply believing marketing claims.
#VPnet #Privacy #VerifyDontTrust #CyberSecurity #OpenSource #Encryption #OnlineSafety #DigitalFreedom
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