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Walter Veith - The Book Of Hebrews: Substance & Shadow - Chapter 2: Perfect Through Suffering
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85 views • October 22, 2021
In chapter 2 the grand theme of salvation is addressed. Salvation is much to be desired but its requirements cut across the natural inclinations of the heart. In order for salvation to be efficacious, it seeks the surrender of the heart but the natural heart twists and turns to evade its claims. In this chapter Paul addresses this important subject and lays the foundation upon which this theme is to unfold.
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