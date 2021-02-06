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Intactivist Demonstrators Threatened By A Violent Woman
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150 views • February 06, 2021
This disturbed woman came into the middle of the demonstration with a deadly weapon, trying to intimidate them. She repeatedly jabbed them at Brother K's crotch, smirking and jeering the whole time. Brother K and Brett Johnson were carrying Bloodstained Men's large sign around the intersection when she suddenly appeared with the shears & a crudely-worded sign. Brother K called 911, and the police ordered her to put the garden shears in her car. She stayed a few minutes after that, then left in frustration and rage, drove by an hour later, and flipped off the protesters.
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